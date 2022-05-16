First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.43

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 65 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 30.15%. Equities research analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 37,029.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 760,951 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in First Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 146,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Bancshares by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 141,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1,119.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

