First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 29,696 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 190.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Century Aluminum worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 16,284 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $378,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENX. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.83. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

