First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 152.18% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531,099 shares in the company, valued at $65,842,575.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,375. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BW shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

