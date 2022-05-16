First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.06. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,006 shares in the company, valued at $638,792.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.