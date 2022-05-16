First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 158.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,765,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $234.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.00 and a twelve month high of $327.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

