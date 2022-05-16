First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 256.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Marchex worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHX opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 million, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.93. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

