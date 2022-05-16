First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $324.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $27.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

