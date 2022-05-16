First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RUTH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $660.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.05. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

