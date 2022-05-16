First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 108,322 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Newpark Resources worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 302,001 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 113,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

NYSE NR opened at $3.73 on Monday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.90 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Donald Win Young bought 26,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $98,129.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,129.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources (Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.