First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 348,000 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) by 304.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Drive Shack worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 97.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $1.55 on Monday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09).

In related news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 494,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $538,681.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,996,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,262.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

