First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ADTRAN worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,246,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.58 on Monday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

