First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.83

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $149.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

In other news, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,538.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vince Berta acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,099.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

