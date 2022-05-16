First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. 20,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,432. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.