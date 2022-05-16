First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Down 43.3% in April

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FSFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

