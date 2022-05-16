First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the April 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.17. 1,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $38.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

