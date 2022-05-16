Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PFO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. 15,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,525. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 33.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 50.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

