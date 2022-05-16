Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,159. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

