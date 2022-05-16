Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Down 34.8% in April

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Shares of BDL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.20. 960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,646. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.79%.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises (Get Rating)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.