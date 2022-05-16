FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $805.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.36 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.45-$15.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.71.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $6.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.96. 457,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,942. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.83.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

