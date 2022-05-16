Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.70 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.08 billion.Flex also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.50 EPS.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,261. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Flex by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Flex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Flex by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

