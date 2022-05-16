Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $15.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FLNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.78.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.