Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) was down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 3,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,088,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth $2,426,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth $28,000.
About Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forge Global (FRGE)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.