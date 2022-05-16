Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) was down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 3,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,088,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth $2,426,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth $28,000.

About Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

