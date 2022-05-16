Fort L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after buying an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.39. The company had a trading volume of 960,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,055. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

