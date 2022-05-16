Fort L.P. Has $1.64 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $207.07. 921,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.25 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.