Fort L.P. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.