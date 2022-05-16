Fort L.P. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.06.

ROK traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.39. 742,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.59 and its 200 day moving average is $295.99. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.10 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

