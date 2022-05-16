Fort L.P. Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,193. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

