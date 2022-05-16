Fort L.P. Purchases 11,763 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,115 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after buying an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $203,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,272 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.51. 8,433,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,612,304. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

