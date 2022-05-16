Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSSI opened at $9.81 on Monday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSSI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 30.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 263,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

