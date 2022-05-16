Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Receives $6.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 973,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 53,749 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 245,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 86,339 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 141,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $890.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

