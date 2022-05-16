Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 253,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average is $132.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.