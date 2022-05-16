Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the April 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUF opened at $75.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03. Fraport has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $75.83.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

