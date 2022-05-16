Frax Share (FXS) Reaches Market Cap of $134.76 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. Frax Share has a market cap of $134.76 million and $33.87 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $8.31 or 0.00027874 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00519315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,919.42 or 1.77422224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.