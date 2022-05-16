Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.40

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 38599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69.
Freshii Company Profile (TSE:FRII)
