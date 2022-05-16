Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.14. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FYBR. Benchmark reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after buying an additional 5,822,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 150.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,830,000 after buying an additional 3,076,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 928.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,306 shares during the last quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,080,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

FYBR opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.