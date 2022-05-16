Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $7.99

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $8.25. Frontline shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 44,919 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.24.

Get Frontline alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 669.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.