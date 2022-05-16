Fundamenta 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,418.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $96,617.57 and approximately $2,418.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00517660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,217.63 or 1.67165097 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,431,029 coins and its circulating supply is 1,160,913 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

