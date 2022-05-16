FUNToken (FUN) Achieves Market Cap of $98.45 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. FUNToken has a market cap of $98.45 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,854.04 or 1.00016429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00106826 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.