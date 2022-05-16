G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.26. 1,059,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,477. The firm has a market cap of $181.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

