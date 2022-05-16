GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Update

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,500 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the April 15th total of 297,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of GLOP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.14. 186,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,065. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

