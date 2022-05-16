GateToken Market Capitalization Achieves $430.86 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. GateToken has a market cap of $430.86 million and $10.58 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.50 or 0.00018180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,332,515 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

