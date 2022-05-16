GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) Insider Buys C$221,000.00 in Stock

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$221,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$221,000.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GCM Mining alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.44 per share, with a total value of C$272,060.00.

Shares of TSE:GCM traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 332,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,183. GCM Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.13 and a 12 month high of C$6.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.78 million and a PE ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GCM. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.04 price objective (up previously from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

GCM Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.