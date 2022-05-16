GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Cut to $48.90 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $71.50 to $48.90 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GDS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.00. 1,274,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 836.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

