Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Update

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the April 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 644,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. 1,347,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,529 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,652,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

