Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Up 11.3%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.52. 24,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,232,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Several brokerages have commented on GBT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

