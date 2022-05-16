Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Up 11.3%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.52. 24,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,232,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
Several brokerages have commented on GBT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.09.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
