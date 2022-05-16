Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

NASDAQ GNOM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. 83,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,782. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $25.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

