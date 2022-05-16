Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 295.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,203 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

