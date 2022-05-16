Globe Telecom, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:GTMEY)

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3398 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
GTMEY opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65. Globe Telecom has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $69.92.
