Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Short Interest Down 26.8% in April

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
NASDAQ GBRGR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.05. 3,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,412. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.46.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldenbridge Acquisition (GBRGR)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.