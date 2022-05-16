Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Short Interest Down 26.8% in April

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ GBRGR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.05. 3,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,412. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.46.

