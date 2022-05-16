Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 223,233 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,233 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $139,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,998. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

